Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his sentencing hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in New York. Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump’s business empire was taken into custody Tuesday to begin serving a five-month jail term for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks — a punishment the judge who sentenced him said was probably too lenient. (Curtis Means/DailyMail via AP, Pool

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail for dodging taxes.

A judge imposed the punishment Tuesday at a court hearing in New York City.

The longtime executive for Donald Trump’s family company has also paid $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest.

Weisselberg was promised the five-month sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes.

He later testified against the company where he’s worked since the mid-1980s.

The Trump Organization was convicted last month of helping executives including Weisselberg dodge taxes.

1/10/2023 2:17:37 PM (GMT -6:00)