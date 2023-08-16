Trump enjoys strong support among Republicans. The general election could be a different story

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. The special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his defeat has finished its work. The judge overseeing the panel issued an order Monday dissolving the special grand jury. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – After every indictment that has come his way, Donald Trump has boasted that his standing among Republicans only improves – and he has a point.

Nearly two-thirds of Republicans – 63% – say they want the former president to run again, according to new polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

That’s up slightly from 55% who said the same in April when Trump started facing a series of criminal charges.

But in a crucial warning sign for the former president and his supporters, Trump faces glaring vulnerabilities heading into a general election, with many Americans strongly dug in against him.

8/16/2023 9:30:39 AM (GMT -5:00)