Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied

ATLANTA (AP) – A special grand jury that investigated efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his election loss in Georgia is expressing concerns that “one or more witnesses” called to testify may have lied under oath.

The panel recommends that the district attorney “seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

But the report does not name the people who are alleged to have lied.

In addition to the section on perjury, the report’s introduction and conclusion were released Thursday.

But any recommendations on potential criminal charges for specific people will remain under wraps for now.

