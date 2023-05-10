Trump, CNN gear up for high-stakes town hall after sex assault verdict

Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters upon arriving at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump arrived in New York on Monday for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear at a high-stakes CNN town hall and field questions from a moderator and voters just a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago.

The prime-time forum in New Hampshire was already expected to be noteworthy when it was publicly announced last week, bringing together a network and a candidate who have long sparred.

The first major television event of the 2024 presidential campaign already has drawn suspicion from both sides, with Democrats complaining that he shouldn’t be given a platform and conservatives questioning why Trump would appear on a network he has long derided as “fake news.”

