Trump, CNN gear up for high-stakes town hall after sex assault verdict
The Associated Press
Former President Donald Trump is set to appear at a high-stakes CNN town hall and field questions from a moderator and voters just a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago.
The prime-time forum in New Hampshire was already expected to be noteworthy when it was publicly announced last week, bringing together a network and a candidate who have long sparred.
The first major television event of the 2024 presidential campaign already has drawn suspicion from both sides, with Democrats complaining that he shouldn’t be given a platform and conservatives questioning why Trump would appear on a network he has long derided as “fake news.”
