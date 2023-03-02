Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 riot harm, Justice Dept. says

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. The special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his defeat has finished its work. The judge overseeing the panel issued an order Monday dissolving the special grand jury. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department says former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The department’s position that Trump was not immune from such lawsuits was laid out in a filing before a federal appeals court, released Thursday.

The brief was filed by lawyers in the Justice Department’s Civil Division and has no bearing on a separate criminal investigation by a department special counsel into whether Trump can be criminally charged over efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election ahead of the Capitol riot.

3/2/2023 4:44:18 PM (GMT -6:00)