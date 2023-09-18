Trump calls DeSantis abortion ban ‘a terrible mistake,’ sparking anger from some key Republicans

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Associated Press

Donald Trump is facing political blowback from within his party for his comments about abortion. The former president said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Florida ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis was “a terrible mistake.”

The country’s largest anti-abortion organization, which backs a national ban at 15 weeks of pregnancy, released a statement saying anything less restrictive “makes no sense.” Another anti-abortion leader said Trump had “abandoned the pro-life movement.”

So far, the former president has dominated the 2024 field while at times spurning anti-abortion groups.

