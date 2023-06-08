Trump braces for possible federal charges after being warned he’s a target of documents probe

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. The special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his defeat has finished its work. The judge overseeing the panel issued an order Monday dissolving the special grand jury. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) – Former President Donald Trump and his aides are bracing for a potential indictment in the classified documents investigation as prosecutors handling the probe have been spotted at a Miami courthouse where a grand jury has been hearing from witnesses.

Trump’s lawyers have been told he is a target of the investigation, the clearest indication yet that criminal charges could be coming soon, according to one person familiar with the matter.

In an effort to get ahead of a potential indictment, aides have been reaching out to Trump allies in Congress to be prepared to go on television and offer defenses of the former president, according to another person familiar with the matter.

6/8/2023 4:59:18 PM (GMT -5:00)