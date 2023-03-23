Trump arrested? Putin jailed? Fake AI images spread online
The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) – Fake images of former President Donald Trump being arrested by New York City police and Russian President Vladimir Putin behind prison bars have flooded social media in recent days.
Both were produced using increasingly sophisticated and widely available image-generating software powered by artificial intelligence.
The images were among scores of visuals to go viral on social media following the release of a newer, more powerful version of a popular image-generating program.
Misinformation experts warn such surges in convincingly real, synthetic images will become commonplace, especially during major news events.
They suggest better public awareness about the emerging technology is needed.
3/23/2023 2:08:42 PM (GMT -5:00)