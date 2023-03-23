Trump arrested? Putin jailed? Fake AI images spread online

Images created by Eliot Higgins with the use of artificial intelligence show a fictitious skirmish with Donald Trump and New York City police officers posted on Higgins' Twitter account, as photographed on an iPhone in Arlington, Va., Thursday, March 23, 2023. The highly detailed, sensational images, which are not real, were produced using a sophisticated and widely accessible image generator. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Fake images of former President Donald Trump being arrested by New York City police and Russian President Vladimir Putin behind prison bars have flooded social media in recent days.

Both were produced using increasingly sophisticated and widely available image-generating software powered by artificial intelligence.

The images were among scores of visuals to go viral on social media following the release of a newer, more powerful version of a popular image-generating program.

Misinformation experts warn such surges in convincingly real, synthetic images will become commonplace, especially during major news events.

They suggest better public awareness about the emerging technology is needed.

