Trump and his allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. The special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his defeat has finished its work. The judge overseeing the panel issued an order Monday dissolving the special grand jury. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump and his allies are escalating efforts to undermine the criminal case against him and drum up protests as the former president braces for a history-making federal court appearance this week on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified information.

Trump’s Tuesday afternoon appearance in Miami will mark his second time in as many months facing a judge on criminal charges.

But unlike a New York case some legal analysts derided as relatively trivial, the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president concerns conduct that prosecutors say jeopardized national security and that involves Espionage Act charges carrying the threat of a significant prison sentence in the event of conviction.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/12/2023 9:03:43 AM (GMT -5:00)