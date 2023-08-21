Trump and his allies double down on election lies after indictments for trying to undo 2020 results

In this image released in the final report by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump talks on the phone to Vice President Mike Pence from the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 6, 2021. (House Select Committee via AP)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump is doubling down on debunked claims about the 2020 election as he fights criminal charges that he sought to overturn the will of the voters and seeks a second term.

The former president says he plans to produce new evidence, presumably during his trial, showing fraud in Georgia – even though dozens of courts, independent audits and external investigations have found no evidence of significant fraud in the election.

While Trump’s use of old, discredited claims about the election may not win him many new voters, they may help rally Republicans who refuse to accept Joe Biden’s win and help Trump raise money for his legal defense.

