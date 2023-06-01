Trump and DeSantis jab at each other on campaign trail in 1st dueling appearances as 2024 candidates

The Associated Press

GRIMES, Iowa (AP) – Former President Donald Trump is keeping up a steady drumbeat of criticism of his chief rival Ron DeSantis.

Trump on Thursday jumped immediately on remarks by the Florida governor on the campaign trail to try to highlight the former president’s own strength as the leading GOP presidential candidate.

Trump, appearing in Iowa as DeSantis campaigned in New Hampshire, made a point of telling about 200 members of a conservative club gathered at a Des Moines-area restaurant that they could ask him questions.

That offer came not long after DeSantis snapped at an Associated Press reporter in New Hampshire who asked him why he didn’t take questions from voters at his events.

