Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Attorney John Eastman, a lead architect of some of the former President Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, is facing possible disbarment.

Disciplinary proceedings began Tuesday in Los Angeles. Eastman faces 11 disciplinary charges stemming from his development of a dubious legal strategy that was aimed at helping Trump overturn the election by disrupting the counting of state electoral votes.

The State Bar Court of California will hear testimony, in proceedings that could result in him losing his license to practice law in the state.

Others expected to testify include Greg Jacob, a former attorney for Pence who pushed back against Eastman’s plan to have Pence stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

6/20/2023 3:05:34 PM (GMT -5:00)