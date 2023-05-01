Trump accuser says many in her generation didn’t report rape

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New York, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Jurors have been seated in the trial over Carroll's claim that former President Donald Trump raped her nearly three decades ago in a department store dressing room. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – A former magazine columnist who accuses former President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store testified that she didn’t call police because she is a “member of the silent generation” who was taught not to complain.

E. Jean Carroll’s remarks on Monday came during cross-examination from Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina. Trump has not attended the trial, and has vigorously denied the claims since they were first publicly made in 2019.

Testimony resumed shortly after Judge Lewis A. Kaplan denied Tacopina’s request for a mistrial. The lawyer cited rulings he says were slanted in favor of Carroll.

