True freshman wideout starts for Tide Saturday

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

With the University of Alabama’s football depth chart released on Monday, one thing stuck out. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young will be throwing to three different wide receivers from last season.

The three new starting wideouts are junior Traeshon Holden, Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton and surprise true freshman Kobe Prentice.

Prentice was a standout in his senior season at Calera High School, where he brought in over 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Eagles. Along with finishing sixth in the 100-meter dash as a junior at AHSAA Class 6A State Track & Field Championships.

“He’s worked hard. He’s been able to make some dynamic plays for us in practice and in scrimmages,” said Young. “His willingness to work, the talent and athleticism he brings to the field.”

Prentice will start Saturday’s game in the slot for the Crimson Tide, and No.80 will surely be a name to watch for.

Alabama will kick off the season opener against Utah State Saturday at 6:30 on SEC Network.