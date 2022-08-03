Trucking company hiring at Jasper Career Center

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The Jasper Career Center will host a job fair for Schneider on Friday, August 12.

According to a press release, the 87-year-old trucking and freight company is offering job openings for truck drivers, diesel technicians, warehouse associates, office associates and more.

Schneider will also pay for apprenticeship training, Class A CDL training and orientation.

Jobs come with paid time off, company-matched 401k and low-cost healthcare premiums. Opportunities for promotion to mentor and training positions are also available.

The event will be held at the Jasper Career Center’s office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.