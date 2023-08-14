Tropics Remain Quiet

As we approach the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, things have gone very quiet across the Atlantic Basin. There are two tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic that need watching, but I see no evidence of a US impacting storm over the next 7 days.

The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is in mid September, only a month from now. Typically, we have lots of action in the basin in August, especially given the warmer than average sea surface temperatures. The main limiting factor is dry air across the central Atlantic and a large amount of wind shear available. These are unfavorable ingredients for hurricane formation, and this will likely continue over the next week or two.

The El Niño pattern can produce harsh conditions for tropical development in the Atlantic, and given El Nino is in full swing, the tropical activity is in a lull period. Will there be a hurricane this season? Absolutely! Even during unfavorable seasons, there are typically a few tropical systems that are highly impactful.

Keep in mind, it only takes one hurricane to reach the coast to become a problem. Keep with WVUA as we watch the tropics this summer.

