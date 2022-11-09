Tropical Storm Nicole bears down on the Bahamas, Florida

By FREIDA FRISARO and DANICA COTO

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) – Crews evacuated dozens of people from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole approached and residents of Florida braced for the storm, which could strengthen to a rare November hurricane.

Nicole is the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a devastating Category 5 storm that hit in 2019.

Nicole is then expected to strike storm-weary Florida on Wednesday night and move into Georgia on Thursday.

In the Bahamas, officials said early Wednesday that only a few people were in the more than two dozen shelters that opened. Residents in at least three Florida counties were ordered to evacuate from barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes.

Many school districts in Florida canceled classes on Wednesday and Thursday.

