Troopers investigate 14 traffic deaths during holidays; most did not wear seatbelts

During this past holiday season troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated crashes that resulted in 14 deaths on Alabama’s roads, that’s down from the year before.

“We would like to thank the motoring public for their diligence and continuous efforts in assisting law enforcement, which enabled ALEA Troopers to reduce the number of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities, ultimately making Alabama roadways safer. However, this holiday travel period still reminds us that we need to remain constant in our resolve to create an environment of safety on our state’s roadways. Unfortunately, this year there were 14 lives tragically lost,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.

The fatal crashes occurred in Baldwin, Chambers, Chilton, Dallas, DeKalb, Elmore, Jefferson, Limestone, Marshall, Monroe and Tuscaloosa counties. Of those killed, 11 were drivers, and three were passengers. All were traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts, four individuals were using them, nine were not. In one case, it is unknown whether a seat belt was used.

Colonel Jimmy Helms, Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety said “notifying the loved is one of the most difficult parts of our job and we at ALEA offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones.”

During 2022, ALEA troopers investigated a total of 31,990 traffic crashes, which resulted in 10,914 injuries and 586 fatalities. That’s down 2,185 from the year before. Injuries were also down 646 in 2022.

ALEA is focusing 2023 on an initiative to get people to use seat belts.