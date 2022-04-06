Trey Sanders discusses how Nick Saban helped him through recovery

4/2/22 MFB Practice Alabama running back Trey Sanders (6) Photo by Kent Gidley

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

It’s been a roller-coaster ride for Trey Sanders during his time in Tuscaloosa. The redshirt junior was the No.6 overall recruit in the class of 2019 and was known for boasting as a freshman that he’d win the Heisman. Confidence has never been a problem for Sanders. Unfortunately, injuries have been.

Sanders was given a medical redshirt in 2019 after suffering a serious foot injury in August that required surgery and ended his season before it started. Looking to bounce back the following season, Sanders played in four games, tallying 30 carries for 134 yards. In week six against Mississippi State, Sanders had 12 carries for a career-high 80 yards. Little did fans know, that would be his final game of the 2020-21 season.

The following week was a bye week for the Tide. Sanders was heading home with his brother Umstead Sanders, defensive end at Jacksonville State, when they were involved in a serious crash. Sanders suffered multiple fractures, soft tissue damage and internal injuries as well.

After having his season end early two years in a row, Sanders said head coach Nick Saban played a key role in keeping his confidence high.

“Each time he talked to me, he gave me hope,” Sanders said. “He just gave me a better outlook on how I want to come out of my injury and my car wreck. I felt like having someone on my side, that’s helped me a lot, most definitely. That was the main part, he’s played a big part in it.”

In the 2021-22 season opener against Miami, Sanders rushed eight times for 41 yards and scored his first collegiate touchdown, an emotional moment for him and Tide fans. Injuries took a toll on Alabama’s running back room throughout the season and Sanders stepped up big time. He ran the ball 72 times for 314 yards and two touchdowns, while catching six passes for 55 yards.

Going into his redshirt junior season, Sanders looks to play a vital role in Alabama’s offense, which features a ton of depth at the running back position.