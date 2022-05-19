Traveling for Memorial Day? Pack extra gas money

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

As many across the state and country finalize their plans to hit the road for fun this Memorial Day weekend, sources predict 1 gallon of gas will cost more than $5.

AAA Alabama Public Relations and Marketing Director Clay Ingram said Alabama drivers should prepare for higher prices as demand for gas increases.

Describing “a lot of pent-up demand for people to get out and travel,” Ingram said prices “probably will get worse before (they get) better.”

AAA reported today that the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 10 cents to $4.58 since Monday.

According to a Monday press release, AAA estimates more than 34 million people will drive more than 50 miles away from home for trips and vacations this year, an increase of 8.3% from the summer of 2021.

To view gas prices across the country, check out AAA’s interactive map here.