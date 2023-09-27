Transportation summit discusses major projects

Local business and community leaders joined state lawmakers Tuesday for an update on key transportation projects impacting West Alabama. They received updates on McWright’s Ferry Road, Jack Warner Parkway, and Main Avenue in downtown Northport.

“Sometimes it’s hard for us to remember that this is an improvement for our community,” said Kelly Johns with the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission. “So, to get these updates and hear what it takes to make these projects happen and the status of them, I think just help motorists understand why we are doing the work.”

The extension on McWright’s Ferry Road will connect Rice Mine Road to New Watermelon Road by bridging North River and connecting to McWright’s Ferry Road. The project also includes a pedestrian bridge over North River and a shared-use path which will ultimately connect to the Northern Riverwalk

Another project discussed was the West Alabama Corridor Project. It will create a four-lane corridor from Thomasville to Tuscaloosa. Area mayors joined state and local leaders earlier this month to cut the ribbon on the project. The new highway is expected to give people better access to the rural areas of the Black Belt.

-kn