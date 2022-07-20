TPD searching for 30-year-old woman, 43-year-old man

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department are searching for two Tuscaloosa individuals.

According to a press release, Alissa Brooke Guy was reported missing today by her mother, who said she had not heard from her 30-year-old daughter since Thursday, July 14.

Guy is 5’4″, weighs around 200 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Also missing is 43-year-old Eric Frank Steinwinder. He is 5’7″, weighs around 250 pounds and has a goatee, brown hair and blue eyes.

An unconfirmed report stated the pair may have traveled to Jackson, Mississippi by bus last Thursday, but police are still investigating.

Contact TPD at 205-349-2121 if you have seen or have any information about Guy or Steinwinder.