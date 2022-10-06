TPD officers lauded after helping person experiencing major crisis
Monday night, Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center on reports of a man who’d climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump.
“In spite of our uniform sometimes, we want to seem as human as we possibly can, ” said TPD Behavioral Health Unit Commander Lt. Craig Parker.
Patrol officers immediately closed off parts of University and McFarland boulevards to traffic while other officers made contact with the gentleman. “It is as simple as starting with a greeting,” Parker said. Two officers took the lead, one being Cpl. Tre Brown. “He wanted to jump,” Brown said. Brown and the initial officer on the scene, Cpl. Michael Cash eventually gained the man’s trust and convinced him to cross back over the guard rail. “Because of our negotiations and the rapport that was built with him, he realized that maybe he could give life another shot,” Brown said. Both officers have received extensive training with TPD’S Crisis Intervention Team as well as FBI Negotiation Training.
The man asked to be taken to North Harbor Psychiatric Facility.
With the help of these officers, he’s now getting the help he needs.