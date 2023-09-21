TPD handing out tickets for good behavior

Tuscaloosa police officers are known for handing out tickets when we do something wrong. But officers are now handing out tickets to students for doing a good deed.

TPD has partnered with the Ivy Foundation to recognize youth in our community by presenting them with a gift card for their positive contributions and good behavior.

The program is already at New Heights and Stars Academy and organizers hope to expand it to other schools. The goal of the program is to strengthen the relationship between police officers and the community.

“We want to be able to improve the perspective for both the law enforcement officers as well as some of the constituents, specifically that younger demographic which unfortunately is one of the largest proponents of crime in the city of Tuscaloosa, “said Donnie Lee Jr. with the Ivy Foundation.

Visit the4foundation.org for more information or to donate to this program.