TPD announces new assistant chief

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley announced the promotion of Assistant Chief Heath Clark. Assistant Chief Clark assumed the new role as one of the department’s two assistant chiefs on Feb. 24.

He replaces retired assistant chief Mitt Tubbs, who held the position since 2004 and recently retired after serving 35 years with the department.

“Chief Clark’s administrative and street-level policing experience, along with his institutional knowledge of the department and this city made him the right choice for this position,” Chief

Blankley said.

Assistant Chief Clark, 49, was hired as a patrol officer on Sept. 28, 1998. He served as a training officer and was later assigned to the Charlie Unit, a specialized unit to combat street level narcotics, gang and violent crime. He went on to serve as a patrol sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

Clark assumed the position of Major over Uniformed Services on March 27, 2020. He served as a member of the Special Response Team (SWAT) from 2001 to 2023, the last three years

as the Assistant Commander. In the assistant chief role, Clark oversees TPD’s Uniformed Services, the largest division that includes all of patrol and traffic enforcement. His other duties include supervision of the Communications Division (dispatch), Interstate Crime Enforcement, Records and Logistics.

“I’m thankful to Chief Blankley and Mayor Maddox for this opportunity to serve the citizens of Tuscaloosa and the men and women of TPD. I look forward to helping the chief continue down

the path of making the police department the best at what we do for the citizens of Tuscaloosa and ensuring it is the best department for officers and staff.”