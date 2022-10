Toys for Tots applications begin Oct. 15

toys for tots

Do you need help making Christmas special for your children? Toys for Tots will soon be accepting applications for families in need in Tuscaloosa, Greene, Hale, Pickens, Fayette and Sumter counties.

This year, the application process is online only. Applications begin Oct. 15 and run through Nov. 15.

Families with children 12 and younger can apply.

Learn more and apply beginning Oct. 15 right here.