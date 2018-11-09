TOWNHOMES COMING TO DOWNTOWN NORTHPORT

A new residential development is coming to downtown Northport after city leaders put the property up for sale about a year ago.

The triangle-shaped lot on Main Avenue in downtown Northport, near the train tracks and the Black Warrior River, will soon be the site of 12 to 18 townhomes with a price tag of about $250,000.

“They’ll be very high-end,” said Northport City Council President Jay Logan. “Think retired professors, young professionals. They’re bringing a really good mix of people to the downtown area, which will add some value.”

Northport’s goal is bringing more foot traffic downtown.

Logan said the development may also bring more opportunities for retail development on the riverfront.

“We wanted to get people living downtown at a measured clip to make sure when we do open the flood gates with some mixed-use or retail (developments) along the riverfront, we will be poised with people downtown.”

Construction on the project will begin within the next two months.