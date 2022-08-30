Town of Boligee considers getting water from Eutaw

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

EUTAW – Residents in the Greene County town of Boligee have voiced concerns related to poor water quality, but the town’s water system is in the hand of its leaders.

Last week, Eutaw unanimously voted to take over the Boligee water system after Eutaw got a $3.5 million grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

“Boligee, if they decide not to accept it, my council’s saying they’re going to get cut out,” said Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson.

Boligee has been working under Eutaw’s water license, meaning Eutaw is the prime source for Boligee’s water filtration.

If Boligee decides not to take Eutaw up on its offer, Eutaw must return the grant.

“They’re going to have to get their water somewhere else, because it’s costing us a lot of money,” Johnson said.

Boligee has not said whether or not they’re willing to hand over their water system.

“It’s costing us to keep supplying them water to their pipes with holes in it because they lose a whole lot of water,” Johnson said.

Many Boligee residents are complaining of brown, murky water and low water pressure. Some residents said they only use bottled water and that they have ditched using the water system when they can.

Eutaw informed Boligee that they have until Sept. 1 to make final decision.

