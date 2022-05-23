Tourism thriving in Florida ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI (AP) – Tourists have returned to Florida in numbers that are surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Officials at Miami International Airport are projecting the “busiest Memorial Day weekend ever.”

According to a news release sent Monday passenger traffic at the airport was up 17% over the last 30 days, compared to the same period in 2019.

The airport is averaging 150,000 passengers a day compared to 126,000 in 2019.

Similar growth in tourism is being seen statewide.

Florida never had mandatory statewide mask mandates and was primarily open for businesses throughout the pandemic, even when the state was getting battered by the delta wave that killed thousands of Floridians last summer.

