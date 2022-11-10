Top, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe in toy hall of fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) – The spinning top, whose origins can be traced to ancient times, has a permanent new place in the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The top was inducted into the hall of fame on Thursday, along with Lite-Brite and Masters of the Universe action figures.

The trio of honorees was chosen from a field of 12 finalists that also included bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Nerf, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, and Spirograph.

The hall of fame in Rochester, New York, recognizes toys that have inspired creativity and endured over time. Anyone can nominate a toy. A panel of experts votes on the winners.

