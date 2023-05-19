Top House negotiator on debt limit says it’s time to ‘press pause’ as talks come to standstill

debt ceiling

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A top debt ceiling negotiator for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says it’s time to “press pause” on talks as negotiations with the White House have come to an abrupt standstill at the Capitol.

Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana says gaps remain in the negotiations with the White House. Graves says it’s “just not productive” to continue at this point.

It’s not clear when the talks will resume, he said. Biden’s administration is racing to strike a deal with Republicans as the nation careens toward a potentially catastrophic debt default if negotiators fail to increase the borrowing limit to keep paying the nation’s bills.

5/19/2023 10:39:29 AM (GMT -5:00)