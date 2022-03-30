Top Bama prospect visiting some time this month

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Hunter De Siver

Families have a lot of power in sports.

The Williams’ sisters ruled the tennis world. The Griffeys became the first father-son duo to play on the same team in any sport. The Hull family dominated hockey for generations.

The Manning family is the pinnacle of football legacies.

It all started with Arch Manning. Arch was a college football legend at Ole Miss and two-time Pro Bowler in the NFL.

Arch had three kids: Cooper, Peyton and Eli.

Peyton is a two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time MVP (most all time) and is considered one of the best players in NFL history.

Eli had a roller-coaster career, but won two of the best Super Bowls ever and is a four-time Pro Bowler.

Cooper was a standout high school receiver and was considered a better athlete than his brothers. However, a spinal condition ended his career before college.

Cooper has a son named Arch. Arch is the No. 1-ranked player (and quarterback) in the ESPN 300 class of 2023.

His rise to the top turned heads within the nation’s best football programs, and Texas, Georgia and Alabama are some of his current frontrunners.

It was reported that Arch will be visiting Bama (for the second time) at some point in April.

Odds are good he’ll show up to the Tide’s annual “A-Day” spring game, happening April 16. Several other recruits will likely be in attendance at the game alongside former Alabama players.

It’s unknown as to when Arch will commit somewhere, so we can only pray a member of the greatest family in sports joins the Tide.

The A-Day game kicks off April 16 at 2 p.m. If you’ve got a keen eye, be on the lookout for Arch Manning.