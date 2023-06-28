Too hot to handle: Heat wave could affect your July 4 celebrations

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Peyton Newman

Fireworks are not the only thing extra-hot this Fourth of July.

Temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits, meaning you’ll need to keep an eye on a lot more than your fingers, toes and grill while you’re outdoors celebrating.

WVUA 23 Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott said everyone should stay cautious of the heat while celebrating.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Children and the elderly are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, so keep a closer eye on anyone in that category this weekend.

Never leave children or pets alone in a car.

Crimson Care Physicians Assistant Jonathan Gallinger said hydration is always key.

“There may be lots of parties, alcohol, things like that,” Gallinger said. “So make sure that you’re eating well, that you’re hydrated before activities. If you’re going to be outside, at least once an hour take a break and cool off in the shade or an air conditioned area.”

Tuscaloosa native and University of Alabama student Haylee Golden said she wasn’t aware of how hot things are getting.

“I did not realize it was supposed to be that bad this weekend,” Golden said. “Yeah, no. I will not be going outside. I will be staying inside and keeping away from the extreme rays.”

If you want to stay safe in this heat, the CDC suggests:

Stay in air conditioned environments as much as possible

Avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages

Schedule outdoor activities carefully

Reapply sunscreen often

Pack more water than you think you’ll need

Wear loose-fitting clothing for weekend celebrations

Heat-related illnesses are common in weather like this. Warning signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke include: