Today, Brookwood honors miners lost Sept. 23, 2001

The Brookwood community was forever changed Sept. 23, 2001. That day, 13 miners died after several explosions in the former Jim Walters No. 5 mine.

Every year since, the community has gathered in honor of those miners, their families and loved ones.

This year, the event is happening at the Miners’ Memorial Monument at West Brookwood Church, 12882 Lock 17 Road in Brookwood. Pre-service events begin at 4 p.m. and the service begins at 5.

Flyer