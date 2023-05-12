Title 42 has ended. Here’s what it did, and how US immigration policy is changing

FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, Jan. 8, 2023. The Biden administration will open migration centers in South and Central America for asylum seekers heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, in a bid to slow what’s expected to be a surge of migrants seeking to cross the border next month as pandemic-era immigration restrictions end, U.S. officials said Thursday, April 27. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. is putting new restrictions into place at its southern border to try to to stop migrants from crossing illegally and encourage them instead to apply for asylum online through a new process.

The new rules come with the end of coronavirus restrictions on asylum that have allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border for the last three years.

Those restrictions have often been referred to as Title 42, because the authority comes from Title 42 of a 1944 public health law allowing curbs on migration in the name of protecting public health.

Disinformation has swirled and confusion has set in during the transition.

