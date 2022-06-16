Tips to keep your car running right this summer

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jayda Russell

A car is a big investment, and with Alabama temperatures expected to rise above the mid 90s this week, it’s important to remember your vehicle feels the heat, too.

Russ Warren, owner of Warren Tire Pros in Tuscaloosa, offered several tips and tricks to protect your car from heat damage this summer.

Just as in winter, experts advise starting your car and letting it run for a few minutes before pulling off.

“Make sure your tire pressure and tire conditions are good before you get on the road. With the roads being so hot, it just does a number on your tires,” he explained.

He also advised making sure coolant levels are appropriate to prevent the engine from overheating and dying on the side of the road.

Most of all, Warren told drivers to monitor their air conditioning and make sure it is in good working order.

“Start in like March and April. Go ahead and start that A/C and make sure it’s doing right so you can get it done in a reasonable time,” he said.

Warren Tire Pros offers drivers what they call a Trip Check that ensures vehicles are up to date on maintenance before they hit the road.