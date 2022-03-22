TikTok increases maximum video length to 10 minutes

tiktok

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Zhoee’ Williams

Less than a year after it introduced 3-minute videos to its app, TikTok is preparing to push its users further once again. The mega-popular short-form video social media platform, has increased the maximum video length from 3 to 10 minutes.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a TikTok representative said in a statement to The Verge. “Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

In light of TikTok’s success, its rivals have embraced short-form content as TikTok saw its success from videos as short as 15 seconds. Reels was introduced by Instagram, Shorts is a feature of YouTube, and Spotlight is a feature of Snapchat.

Amiyah Drake, a sophomore at Alabama, said she believes the change will allow individuals to share more information over the course of a video, but said she also thinks it might be harmful to children who are already spending too much time online.

“I believe kids’ screen time on TikTok should be limited,” Drake said. “Although your TikTok feed is designed specifically for you, some of the videos tend to be inappropriate for kids, giving them the wrong ideas at a young age.”

A TikTok creator at the University of Alabama who has over 1.1 million views on a video she created about law school, said she agrees with Drake.

“As someone who spends most of their time on TikTok, I think the video length increase is a good addition,” said Kaddyja Jallow. “Oftentimes, interesting story times are cut short and we have to wait for the next parts in upcoming clips, but now we don’t have to.”