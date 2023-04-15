Auburn baseball silences Alabama in opener

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Tyler White

Alabama Crimson Tide baseball dropped game one of its weekend series against the Auburn Tigers, 8-4.

The final score is misleading as the Tigers controlled this one for the majority of the night, going into the bottom of the ninth inning with an 8-0 lead.

Chris Stanfield got the scoring started for the Tigers by knocking a two-run homer over the left-centerfield fence in the top of the second.

Auburn’s Cole Foster also delivered a two-run homer in the ninth inning.

KABOOM!! 💥@Colefoster20 CRUSHES one to RF!! T9 | Auburn 8, Alabama 0 pic.twitter.com/cdCFHWYPxe — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 15, 2023

With an eight run lead the Tigers retired the first Tide batter in the bottom of the ninth, but a Dominic Tamez single and three consecutive walks from Auburn pitcher Tanner Bauman would breathe life into the Tide baseball team.

Jim Jarvis kept the comeback effort going landing a line drive in short left field for an RBI single.

Auburn pitcher Will Cannon walked in two more runs but finally ended the inning striking out Tide left fielder William Hamiter.

The Tide will host the Tigers for game two Saturday evening at 6 p.m. on SECN+.