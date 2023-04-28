Tiger Woods brings PopStroke to Tuscaloosa

PopStroke can now add Alabama to its list of locations. The experiential golf and casual dining concept is currently in Texas, Florida, and Arizona. Thursday it announced 13 new locations, including one in Tuscaloosa. This is the business’s only location in Alabama and the only one located in a major collegiate city.

Tiger Woods and his company TGR Design will design each course, including the one in Tuscaloosa.

“We are seeing huge demand to bring our immersive experience into new cities. PopStroke was created to bring people together across all ages and skill levels through the game of golf. We are thrilled to expand our reach and share the PopStroke experience with new guests,” said CEO and Founder Greg Bartoli.

According to its website, “PopStroke is a dynamic, technologically-advanced golf environment with food and beverage. You’ll find an expansive variety of craft beer, wine, ice cream, and food to enjoy on or off the course. PopStroke infuses technology within the g olf experience to create an interactive and competitive atmosphere for all participants.”

The ground has already been cleared for Tuscaloosa’s location on the stretch of the land between Helen Keller Blvd and Harper Lee Dr. It’s just off MacFarland Blvd near the Hampton Inn and Baumhowers restaurant.

West Alabama Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic & Community Development Barkley Garrett said this is going to be a great new addition for West Alabama.

“This is a fabulous opportunity for the community. We are excited to see them come. We are certainly focused on making Tuscaloosa and West Alabama an experience economy and this is gonna be a great experience,” said Garrett.

District 5 Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner said this new business venture will draw people from all over the State.

“It’s so exciting. This is the first college town that Woods chose and that makes it very special too. They are going to have the course built in three months and they are planning right now to be open before the Texas game,” said Tyner.

The company’s expa nsion efforts will begin construction this year in major markets, including Nashville, San Antonio, Scottsdale, Myrtle Beach, North Dallas, and College Station. They will also extend their footprint in Florida with four additional groundbreakings in Orlando/Winter Garden, Daytona Beach, Wellington, and West Palm Beach. Las Vegas is expected to break ground in May.

PopStroke Tuscaloosa should be up and running by the weekend of the Texas game which is a few short months away.