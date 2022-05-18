Tiger Woods back at PGA Championship

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

With the PGA Championship approaching, Tiger Woods mentioned in Tuesday’s news conference that playing in last month’s Masters was “like climbing Mount Everest.”

The 46-year-old 15-time major champion admitted that the aftermath of his efforts “was not fun.” Woods believes he will find an easier time playing courses that aren’t as undulating as the Augusta National, like the championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

“I still have tough days, and things aren’t going to be as easy as people might think. But I feel like I’m doing better,” Woods said. “I’m having more days in which are better, more positive. Able to practice a little bit longer. So I’m able to do activities and things that I was hoping to do, and I’m finally able to do them.”

Woods had a remarkable return at Augusta since his car wreck

back in 2021. Shooting one-under 71 in his first round back at the Masters but struggled through the later rounds.

Maybe this weekend can be different.