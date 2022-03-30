Tide’s Jameson Williams offers injury update

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

The University of Alabama football team held its Pro Day Wednesday, but star receiver Jameson Williams wasn’t able to participate as he continues to recover from his torn ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Georgia. Its been 10 weeks since Williams had surgery and he’s hopeful that he will be ready for the start of training camp.

Williams told James Palmer of NFL Media that he is “ahead of schedule” as he recovers from the injury. He says he’s done “a lot of movement,” including pool workouts and slight jogging.

Williams said teams haven’t shown much concern regarding his recovery process as he hopes to be the first receiver taken in a draft that features a ton of explosive and dynamic receivers. ESPN’s Todd McShay has Williams going at No.25 to the Buffalo Bills in his mock draft.

In his only season with the Crimson Tide, Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He led the SEC in 20+ yard touchdowns (12) last year.