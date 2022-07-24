Tide’s Ekiyor helps deliver back-to-school ‘goods’

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Jason Williams

Alabama’s offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. is helping school kids prepare for the school year.

Ekiyor visited A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club in Birmingham on Saturday, to sign autographs as well as hand out backpacks and shoes to young boys and girls. Ekiyor partnered with “Samaritan’s Feet”, a non-profit organization based in North Carolina, on the back to school ‘drive’.

Ekiyor says his main message to the young students is: aim high in the classroom.

“From maybe in kindergarten through my junior year in high school, I had a solid run of straight “A’s”,” Ekiyor said. “That’s my main message…it’s cool to be smart, you know, it’s cool to get all “A’s”. I know back when I was in school, those things were kind of frowned upon. You know it’s cool to be a jock, but I want to change that narrative and tell these kids that its cool to get an education and do those things”

On Saturday, Ekiyor and “Samaritan’s Feet” handed out 300 pairs of shoes at the event in Birmingham. Within the last week, the partnership will have donated 800 pairs of shoes to families across the state of Alabama.