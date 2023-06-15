Tide’s 2024 SEC Schedule Revealed

Team runs out onto the field at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022. university of alabama football

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Tyler White

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced the matchups for the 2024 season, including Georgia traveling to Bryant-Denny Stadium and the return of the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will host Auburn, Georgia, Missouri and South Carolina.

The Crimson Tide’s road schedule includes SEC-newcomer Oklahoma, LSU, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Alabama’s 2024 football schedule will be determined based on traditional opponents and balance of overall schedule strength. The balance of schedule strength is determined by each school’s conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012.

The schedule will consist of four opponents, with two home and two away games, from the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012. Additionally, there will be four opponents, again with two home and two away games, from the bottom eight conference winning percentages since 2012.

This will be the first season with the inclusion of Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC. Each of the 14 existing Conference members will play either Texas or Oklahoma, as well as one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, or a major independent in the 2024 season.

It is important to note that the 2024 schedule will be a standalone one-year schedule as the Conference members continue to finalize a long-term schedule format.

While the complete 2024 SEC football schedule with specific dates is yet to be announced, Alabama’s non-conference schedule already includes two home games to start the season. The Crimson Tide will face Western Kentucky on August 31 and South Florida on September 7. They will then travel to Camp Randall Stadium in Wisconsin to take on the Badgers on September 14, marking Alabama’s first visit to Madison since 1928.