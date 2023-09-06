Tider Insider: September 5, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama’s dominating win over Middle Tennessee last Saturday.

Also, the upcoming game against Texas this weekend back in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

We discuss if Jalen Milroe will be keeping the QB1 spot or if the race is still on.

Nick Dunlap continues to prove himself with his outstanding performance during the Walker Cup.

Also, Alabama soccer ends in a draw during their games against Miami and Samford.

As always, we take viewer questions via phone and email.