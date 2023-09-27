Tider Insider: September 26, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama wins SEC opener against Ole Miss. We will talk about the Crimson Tide’s second half surge and perhaps, what brought it on.

Also, what keyed the Alabama’s defense to hold Ole Miss to it’s lost point total vs. an SEC opponent in the Lane Kiffin era.

Then, we talk about Alabama defenses performance against Ole Miss.

Alabama men’s basketball gets first commit, Aiden Sherrell, to the 2024 Class.

Then, we cover Alabama football players in the NFL.

Finally, we take viewers questions phone calls and emails.