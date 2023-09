Tider Insider: September 12, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama’s home loss to Texas.

Also, we preview the Crimson Tide’s upcoming road trip to USF.

Kayla Braud joins Alabama softball’s coaching staff.

The Crimson Tide gains a new commit in their 2025 class.

Then, we cover former Alabama players in the NFL.

We also take viewer questions via phone and e-mail.