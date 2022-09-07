Tider Insider: Sept. 6, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s season opening victory over Utah State. We give our main takeaways — which players stood out, what questions were answered, and what questions remain. Then, we breakdown this week’s opponent: Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. Plus, Alabama soccer continues to impress with another victory over a Top 25 opponent. And, Alabama volleyball finishes strong in its first road test of the season. Finally, we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.