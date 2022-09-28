Tider Insider: Sept. 27, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama’s impressive win over Vanderbilt in their SEC opening game. Also, the Crimson Tide received new recruits for both football and men’s basketball. We discuss how well Arkansas looks even after their loss and how Alabama shouldn’t overlook them as an opponent. Crimson Tide soccer continues their hot streak with wins over Tennessee and Texas A&M — could this squad be the best in program history? And we finish up by answering viewer questions — on the phone and through email.