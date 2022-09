Tider Insider: Sept. 20, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama’s win over ULM on Saturday, as well as what we can expect against the first SEC opponent of the year…Vanderbilt. We talk about the Crimson Tide’s latest football recruits. Alabama soccer continues their hot streak and looks the best they have in program history. Also, we answer questions from viewers on the phone and via e-mail.