Tider Insider: Sept. 19, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Jalen Milroe becoming the starting quarterback.

Also, we preview Alabama’s SEC opener against Ole Miss.

We talk about the development of the offensive line and leadership on the team.

The Crimson Tide also gets a commit for the 2024 class from in-state linebacker Quinton Reese.

Then, we cover Alabama players in the NFL.

Finally, we take viewer questions via phone and email.